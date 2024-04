JDCPL has announced they will be taking Eclipse Glasses for recycling.

They will be accepting gently used Eclipse Glasses and they can be brought to participating libraries for repurposing. The participating JDCPL Libraries are:

Jasper

Dubois

Ferdinand

Birdseye

The glasses brought in will be sent to the organization called Astronomers Without Borders and will be reused by them at the locations of future eclipses.