The Crawford County Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. There wasn’t much on the agenda on this night but business was conducted swiftly and within an hour. Here are some of the focal points:

-The Crawford County Election Board came before the council asking for money to be budgeted for next month’s upcoming Primary Election. The amount was $2000 which equated to around $36 per person for three meals a day for every poll worker across Crawford County. This does not include the November Election. The Election Board also requested $600 from the Council for the repair of cases for the M100 Voting Machines. Barbara Sturgeon of the Election Board informed the council that the felt inside the cases had completely disintegrated and the cases being repaired with new felt is cheaper than purchasing new cases. The Council was informed that 18 cases were being repaired for $30 a case. By doing this, the Election Board does not have to place the highly sensitive and valuable M100 machines inside trash bags which often leads to dirt and debris on and inside the voting machines. A motion was made, seconded, and passed for the Election Board to go ahead with the refurbishing of the M100 Voting Machine cases. Former Crawford County Auditor Ricky Hawkins spoke passionately to the Council on behalf of the Election Board about how the Election Funds seem to be overlooked and cut consistently. The Council informed the Election Board to come to the Budget Meetings so the Council can get a better feel of what’s needed and what the money is being used for.

-The Council received its annual inspection from Federal Fire and Security, LLC out of Owensboro, Kentucky. This inspection is a requirement for Crawford County by its insurance. Items needing attention were 6 batteries needing replacement, two additional batteries needing replacement, more expensive ones, two smoke detectors, duct work needing repair, and labor costs. The total amount needed was $4862 to bring the Crawford County Judicial Complex up to compliance. The Council approved this without issue and paid for this out of the Capitol Projects Fund.

-The biggest discussion of the night was the repair and amending of the Harrison County Riverboat Ordinance by the Council. The Council mentioned that in 2023 they moved portions and percentages of this fund into different locations to pay for the County’s health insurance. With these new amendments funds will now be relocated to several different areas of need in Crawford County. The new ordinance will include 20% directed towards infrastructure. 34% of the Harrison County revenue received will be deposited into the Crawford County Riverboat Capital Projects Fund. 12% will be distributed to the towns of Alton, Leavenworth, English, Marengo, and Milltown. The percentage of that 12% that each town will receive is based on population figures. 9% will be dispersed to the Crawford County School Corporation for School Resources Officers. 10% directed towards the Crawford County Bridge Fund for maintenance and bridge work. 4% will be dispersed to the Crawford County Volunteer Fire Departments. 5% will be directed towards the Crawford County Emergency Ambulance Services. 5% directed towards the Crawford County Highway Department for improvements and projects. The remaining 1% was allocated to the Crawford County Public Library for any purposes needed. The changes were approved by the Council without any issue.

The Crawford County Council Meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6PM at the Crawford County Courthouse.