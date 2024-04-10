Woodrow W. Head Jr, age 66, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, surrounded by family.

He was born, April 1, 1957 at Stork Memorial Hospital in Huntingburg, to Woodrow Head, Sr., and Violet (Trotter) Head. Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Mary Kaiser, Anna Mae Head and Barbara Sue Head.

Surviving are his sisters, Jean (Glenn) Nalley of Huntingburg; Connie (Andrew) Foll of Mt. Dora, FL ;and brother, Wayne Head of Huntingburg; many nieces and nephews.

Woodrow, also known as “Woody” or “Jr.” by his friends, loved riding bikes, taking them apart and reassembling them. When he was a young boy, he was a member of the Boy Scouts; from 1986-2007 he worked various jobs and attended the Baptist Church while living at the Evansville Group Home.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, E.D.T., Saturday April 13, 2024, at Fairmount Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nass& Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg, Indiana.

