The Ferdinand Town Council held it’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Here is a recap of the focal points of that meeting:

Ferdinand Police Chief Kerri Blessinger detailed that cameras caught 5813 cars leaving town after the Eclipse detailing the influx of traffic and visitors the town was expecting. She happily reported that there were no incidents before, during, or after the Eclipse because the Town was well prepared. Narcan was obtained for the St. Henry and St. Anthony VFD usage. Blessinger was instrumental in getting an Employee Assistance Program or EAP up and running for Town of Ferdinand employees. EAP is essentially a counseling service where employees can remain anonymous and keep their mental health in check. Vandalism in the 18th Street Park restrooms was discussed as it has become a reoccurring event as of late. It appears to be happening during the after-school hours when the kids are not at school. Blessinger states that cameras are being equipped at the park to catch vandals and deter future vandalism.

John Hoppenjans, Ferdinand Fire Chief, turned in his March report that showed Ladder Truck #405 and all ground ladders had been tested and passed annual inspections. The Ferdinand Fire Department also received and trained on their new grain bin rescue tube.

Tom Lueken with the Street and Property Department stated the townwide Spring Clean-up was finished but the guidelines need tweaking for future events.

Reports from the parks department show that the board voted to add a town splash pad to a 5-year plan which will allow the park to pursue grant opportunities related to future projects.

5th grader Amelia Schipp was the IN DNR 2024 Arbor Day Poster Winner. This annual contest is sponsored by DNR’s Division of Forestry’s Community and Urban Forestry Program and Indiana Project Learning Tree. The theme for this year was “Oak Trees-Superhero’s of the Forest” and Amelia was awarded a Shumard Oak Tree which she has decided to plant at the 18th Street Park near the playground.

Clerk-Treasurer Tamara Miller wanted to remind Town of Ferdinand residents that the town ONLY picks up trash, not recycling. Miller stated she has noticed more cardboard and recycling sitting out next to the road. As a reminder cardboard and other recycling can be taken to any Dubois County Recycling location. One county site is just outside of Ferdinand and is open Mondays and Thursday’s from 10 AM to 6 PM and Saturdays from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Ruger Kerstiens and KFAM, via telephone, spoke to the Town Council requesting a 4-year tax abatement for a new housing project for the Town of Ferdinand that, with structures and infrastructure, is around a $2.6M investment. The site will be where the old Randy Begle apartments used to be, more commonly known as Royal Ridge. There is an extra plot of land to the east of that location next to the existing apartments and the retention pond where two structures will be built: one 12 unit building and one 10 unit building for a total of 22 apartments. These units will be townhouse style, 2 bedrooms with 1 ½ bathroom units. Kerstiens stated that monthly rent on these units will be around $1050-$1100 per month and without the 4-year tax abatement the rental would be much higher. Construction on this project could begin soon after the legalities have been worked out. The four-year abatement would be 100% for year one and drop 25% per year which would see year number four at just 25%.

The Council agreed to enter into a contract with Tara Damin and Grantsmith Consulting LLC. Damin will search for grants for the Town of Ferdinand at no cost and will only charge the Town if they agree to pursue a grant and use her services to secure the grant at her rate of $50 per hour.

The concerned town resident from last month’s meeting returned to talk again about the speeding issues and the safety of school children at the Elementary School and 8th and Michigan Streets. Suggestions included a speed bump in the road or a speed trailer to monitor speeds. Chief Blessinger stated that since last month they had bumped up patrols of that area and reported no incidents at that location. The council said they would take a closer look at that area, possibly adding increased signage to remind drivers to be cautious in the school zone area.

The Ferdinand Town Council will meet again at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, May 21st.