This summer, William Tell Elementary and Tell City Jr-Sr High School are offering free meals to all children aged 18 and under. The program runs from May 28 to July 24, providing breakfast and lunch at convenient times.

At William Tell Elementary, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Tell City Jr-Sr High School will serve lunch only from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parents or guardians accompanying children can also purchase meals at affordable prices: $2.50 for breakfast and $4.60 for lunch. It’s worth noting that both sites will be closed on July 4th and 5th.

This initiative ensures that children in the community have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer months, promoting their health and well-being.