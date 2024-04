In celebration of Earth Day, Trinity United Church of Christ is hosting a free meal on Monday, April 22 beginning at 5:30 PM.

The meal will include spaghetti, bread, salad, and dessert. In addition to the meal, children’s activities have been planned for the event. All are welcome to attend.

Trinity United Church of Christ is located at 310 West 8th Street in Jasper and the meal will be held in the Parish Hall.