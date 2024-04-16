Actors Community Theatre has announced they will soon be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

The performances of this musical will be held on July 25th-27th at 7 PM and July 28 at 2 PM at the Jasper Arts Center.

The Sound of Music musical is a final by Rodgers & Hammerstein is an inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, following an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria, and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Auditions for The Sound of Music will be held at the Jasper Arts Center, located at 951 College

Avenue in Jasper, on May 16th and 17th from 6 to 8:30 PM Eastern. Auditions are open to those ages 8 and up.

Anyone auditioning should come prepared to sing a 90-second song selection performed a cappella or

with a recording without vocals and will also be asked to do a cold reading from the script. Auditionees should also bring a list of schedule conflicts through July 28th.

Those auditioning are asked to arrive as close to 6 PM as possible to allow ample time for various groupings for cold readings.

If you have any questions contact info@actorscommunitytheatre.com, or visit actorscommunitytheatre.com/soundofmusic for more information.