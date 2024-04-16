Family Roots Nursery is set to hold its annual Bonsai Show, a celebration of the ancient art form of bonsai cultivation and design, on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

This event promises to captivate enthusiasts and novices alike with a stunning display of miniature trees meticulously crafted by skilled artisans from Bogan’s Bonsai & their study group.



In addition to the breathtaking bonsai displays, the event will feature short lectures at 10 AM and 1 PM, illustrating the intricate process of properly growing, maintaining, and styling bonsai trees. Food trucks will also be on-site during the event.

Admission to the Bonsai Show is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit familyrootsnursery.net or call 812-683-2329.

Family Roots Nursery is located at 4871 West 1200 South in Dale.