Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA). The award was presented on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024, in recognition of Springs Valley’s Association involvement throughout 2023.

The Five Star Member designation recognizes IBA-member banks that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

On By Celia Neukam

