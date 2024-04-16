Latest News

AIM Academy is set to host a fundraiser featuring a savory Baked Spaghetti meal. Scheduled for April 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Jasper Community Arts Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, the event promises a fulfilling dining experience for a good cause.

The $10 meal ticket includes Baked Spaghetti accompanied by a breadstick, side salad, cookie, and bottled water. Diners can opt for dine-in or carry-out options, ensuring accessibility for all preferences.

Interested community members can secure their tickets by purchasing them from any AIM student or staff member by April 23rd. Alternatively, they can reach out via email to abieker@dspcoop.org for further assistance.

