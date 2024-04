The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Family Roots’ newly expanded greenhouse space.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at 9 AM, and food trucks, door prizes, and giveaways will be available from 10 AM to 1 PM EST.

For more information, call Family Roots Nursery at 812-683-2329. Family Roots is located at 4871 West 1200 South in Dale.