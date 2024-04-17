Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Trooper Jon Villanueva has been selected as the 2023 “Trooper of the District.” Trooper Villanueva was recognized today in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. “This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lieutenant Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”

Trooper Villanueva graduated from Jasper High School in 2008. Trooper Villanueva is a four year veteran of the Indiana State Police. In December 2019, Trooper Villanueva graduated from the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Class and was assigned to the Jasper Post. Trooper Villanueva is a member of the Mobile Field Force (MFF), Field Training Officer, and has served on the All Crimes Policing Team. Trooper Villanueva had 218 criminal arrests, 15 DUI arrests, 653 traffic contacts, documented 156 language translations, and had multiple other various public services.

Trooper Villanueva resides in Dubois County with his family.