Blaine Rohleder, a determined 4th grader at Jasper Elementary School, is on a mission to break the national record for the most Accelerated Reader (AR) points in a single school year. After achieving an impressive 2,000 AR points last year, Blaine set his sights even higher, aiming for 2,800 points this year.

With relentless dedication, Blaine has already amassed an impressive 2,542.5 AR points as of April 15, with two weeks and two days left in the school year. Taking tests almost daily, Blaine is confident he’ll surpass the current record of 2,718 points and may even reach the remarkable milestone of 3,000 points.

Jasper Elementary School plans to honor Blaine for his exceptional achievement on Friday, May 10, at 8:15 AM. The school welcomes interested parties to attend and celebrate Blaine’s remarkable dedication to reading.