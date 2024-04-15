Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed last week to run for re-election. His campaign committee has now reported it holds close to $1.2 million in cash on hand in the filing of its required campaign finance report detailing funds raised through March 31st.

Despite campaign-related spending as the election year began, the Rokita campaign continues to build on the fundraising totals it held coming into 2024.

Todd Rokita was endorsed for re-election by other statewide Indiana leaders who closely work with him on behalf of Hoosier voters and taxpayers.

Secretary of State Diego Morales, Comptroller Elise Nieshalla, and Treasurer Daniel Elliott have all endorsed Rokita for re-election. State Representatives and Senators have joined them and their names will be released in the coming weeks and months. Hundreds of likely Delegates at the Indiana Republican State Convention have also endorsed. Congressman Jim Banks and Congresswoman Erin Houchin have joined them.