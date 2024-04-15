Patricia Ann Freeman, age 70, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Patricia was born in Peoria, Illinois, on March 19, 1954, to Robert and Edna (Cabbage) Wright. She married her husband of 51 years, Phillip A. Freeman Sr. on July 19, 1972, in Trinity Temple in Peoria, Illinois.

She worked at Sunset Cleaners in Jasper for several years.

She was a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175 and the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary, and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She loved to play Bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her grandbabies and her beloved dog.

Surviving are her husband, Phil Freeman, Dubois, IN, children, Wallace (Denise) Wright, Dubois, IN, Angela (Oliver) Evans, Dubois, IN, and Tracy (Virgil) Gilpatrick, Otwell, IN, 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, sisters, Shirley (Sam) Rhodes, Peoria, IL, Melody Timmons Pheonix, AZ, Maryanne (Denny) Huddleston, Pheonix, AZ, Becky (Joseph) Walker, Peoria, IL, and Cindy Pruett, Peoria, IL, brothers, Bobby (Martha) Wright, Peoria, IL, Jack (Christin) Wright, Phoenix, AZ, Brian Humes, of Rhode Island, Charlie (Natasha) Gingerich, of Kentucky, Mike Wright, Phoenix, AZ, and Ron (Donna) Casper, Peoria, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one son, Phillip A. Freeman Jr., one grandson, Chris Klee, one great granddaughter, Luna Thacker, one sister, Mary Wright, and two brothers, Tommy Humes and David Wright.

A funeral service for Patricia Ann Freeman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Joel Rivera will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Women of the Moose will conduct a ritual at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.