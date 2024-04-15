The Timbers of Jasper is celebrating a very special milestone with resident Gilbert Hochgesang as he turns 100 with a party in his honor. Friends and family will gather at the community on Thursday, April 18 at 1:30 pm.

Gilbert was born in Jasper on April 18, 1924 and has lived his entire life in this community. He married his sweetheart Armella in 1948 and together they enjoyed a busy family life with nine children: Jim, Ed, Jerry, Sylvia, Gene, Alvin, Joe, Bill and Ann. Gilbert is a US Army Veteran, and served from 1946-1947. He has twenty grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Throughout his long lifetime, Gilbert worked as a farmer and a butcher. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of fishing, playing cards and gardening. As he celebrates this significant milestone, his resilience serves as a reminder of the power of the human spirit. His story resonates as a testament to the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring impact of service, family and community.

The Timbers of Jasper is located at 2209 Howard Drive in Jasper. Please consider joining them as they recognize one of our centenarians on this special day.