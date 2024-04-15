James R. “Jim” Hellums, age 33, of Washington, Indiana, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at home in Washington, Indiana.

Jim was born in Warsaw, Indiana, on October 13, 1990, to James and Clara (Schepers) Hellums. He married Courtney Blount on August 23, 2014 at Patoka Lake.

He is a member of the United States Army National Guard.

He worked for EMS and was a paramedic in emergency medicine for various surrounding counties. He had been a volunteer firefighter for the Schnellville and Jasper Fire Departments. He was very avid in continuing education.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

Jim enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, doing mechanic work on vehicles, cooking, grilling, Jeeping, mudding, riding motorcycles, flying, repelling, and spending time with friends and family, especially his children. He was also a gun and knife collector.

Surviving are his wife Courtney Hellums, Dubois, IN, four children, Logan Xavier Hellums, Courtlyn Blount-Hellums, Koda Hellums, and Kaydence Hellums, one step son, Colby Blount, his mother and step father, Clara (Mike) Blount, Duff, IN, his father, James L. Hellums, Birdseye, IN, one sister, Jodi Hellums, Jasper, IN, half-sister, Rosetta Albright, Clarksville, IN, one step sister, Britni Chavez, Dale, IN, and one step brother, Bruce Jackson, of Wisconsin, his paternal grandmother, Reva Szabo, Ft. Wayne, IN, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are maternal grandparents, Frank and Hilda Schepers, paternal grandfather, Joe Hellums, and five uncles, James “Shep,” Leroy, Tom Schepers, Dean and Mark Hellums.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James R. “Jim” Hellums will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Administration.

