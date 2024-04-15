(Left to Right): Angie Sheppard, Hudson Allen, Colton Obermeier, Maggie Rasche, Connie Owens, and Sara Worstell

28 high school teams from Southern Indiana took part in the 8th Annual Southwest Indiana STEM Challenge at Oakland City University on Friday, April 12th. The event was organized by the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board. Each team, including four students, engaged in group challenges related to the industry, focusing on teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Local companies such as Farbest Foods, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Kimball Electronics, Nix Companies, So.INFAME, and USI in collaboration with Manpower, developed and oversaw these challenges.

The top three overall teams were:

1st place: Southridge High School – Team #24

2nd place: Washington High School – Team #13

3rd place: Evansville North High School – Team #20

The cash prize for Teamwork/Communication was awarded to Princeton Community High School – Team #21 for demonstrating exceptional teamwork and communication skills.