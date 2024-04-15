Perry County Department of Child Services (DCS) and community partners invite families to join them for a special evening dedicated to child abuse prevention awareness. Scheduled for Monday, April 15, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Central Time at Joe Schaeffer Park (Castle Park), 81631″ Street, Tell City, IN 47586, rain or shine, this event promises a range of family-friendly activities including food, face painting, music, and giveaways.

As April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event aims to educate and engage the community in preventing child abuse. Attendees can connect with DCS and community partners to learn about ways to contribute to prevention efforts. The event is free and open to all, offering an opportunity for families and friends to come together in support of child safety and well-being.