The Huntingburg Kiwanis Car Show will be held on April 27, 2024, from 8 AM to 1 PM ET. Hosted on Historic 4th Street in Huntingburg, IN, this event welcomes cars, motorcycles, trucks, and all cool automobiles!

Registration goes from 8 AM to 11 AM, with awards ceremony slated for 1 PM. The entry fee is $20, with door prizes up for grabs.

For more information, contact 812-630-5924 or email HuntingburgKiwanisCarshow@gmail.com.

Don’t miss the chance to showcase your wheels and join the fun at the Huntingburg Kiwanis Car Show! Follow them on Facebook for updates and highlights