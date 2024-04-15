Latest News

Vincennes University’s Surveying Camp invites high school students to explore the dynamic field of land surveying from May 29-31. The immersive experience, led by industry professionals, offers hands-on training, expert instruction, and college credit opportunities.

Participants will engage with cutting-edge equipment, and measurement projects, and gain insights into surveying technology. Hosted by Indiana’s premier surveying institution, VU provides a unique chance to delve into this essential industry.

Registrations are now open at vinu.edu/summer-camps

On By Joey Rehl

