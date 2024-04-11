The Milltown Police Department is reaching out to its citizens for a creative collaboration in designing their newest addition to the fleet. Recently, the department acquired a 2015 Dodge Durango from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, a much-needed addition to their resources aimed at ensuring continued community service.

Before adorning the vehicle with official insignia and markings, the department is keen on ensuring everything is in order with the Durango.

In a unique move, the department is inviting both children and adults from the local community to participate in the design process. Interested individuals are encouraged to print the photo of the Durango provided by the department on their Facebook page or pick up a copy at the Town Hall to unleash their creativity. Designs can range from traditional law enforcement motifs to innovative and community-inspired themes.

Entries will be accepted until May 31st, with plans to present the finalized design to the Council at the June meeting. This initiative not only fosters community engagement but also ensures that the police vehicle reflects the values and identity of the Milltown community.