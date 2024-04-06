Nancie Jayne (Brown) Lehmkuhler, 75, of huntingburg beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Acsencion St. Vincent Evansville. She was born in Seymour, Indiana on March 10, 1949 to the late Kenneth Herman and Betty Jane Brown. She grew up in Huntingburg, Indiana and graduated from Huntingburg High school class of 1967. Nancie retired from Kimball electronics after many dedicated years of work.

Nancie was kindhearted and met strangers with a bright smile. She was a generous person, spending time with her sister making cookies for the homeless, offering to pay for a Christmas meal for those that couldn’t afford it, and always providing for her family whatever they needed. Nancie loved Big 10 basketball rooting for her Boilermakers, matinees at the movie theater, going to shooting matches, and loved spending Holidays with her family. She enjoyed cooking which she learned in her early years from her late mother-in-law Anna Mae while Jim was in the service. Nancie loved her ice-cold Coca-Cola, and the house was never without her favorite candies. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Nancie is survived by her husband Jim (James Richard) and her two sons John (Kelli) and Jeff (Gwen), and sister Joyce Powlen. She had five grandchildren Malloy, Logan, Justin, Claire and Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Betty Jane Brown, her sister Louise Black and brother Kenneth Herman Brown, Jr.

Funeral service for Nancie Jayne (Brown) Lehmkuhler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 9, 2024 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. E.D.T., Tuesday, and also one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com