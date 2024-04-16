The Spencer County Democratic Party is gearing up for its annual Spencer County JFK Dinner and Silent Auction on Sunday, April 28th, at the Spencer County Youth & Community Center in Chrisney. This anticipated event will feature a lineup of notable speakers and guests, including Ed Sein, candidate for U.S. Representative in the 8th District, U.S. Senate hopefuls Michael Carmichael and Dr. Valerie McCray, as well as Democratic figures such as Dave Crooks, Bob Compton, and John Hurley.

Spencer County Democratic Party Chairman, Dan Wilkinson, extended a warm invitation to supporters, emphasizing the event’s significance in providing a platform for primary voters to engage with Democratic candidates for Congress and Senate ahead of the May 7th primary. With doors opening at 11:30 AM CDT and meal service kicking off at 12:30 PM CDT, attendees can enjoy a delectable feast alongside camaraderie.

The event will also feature a silent auction and attendance door prizes to add to the excitement. Tickets, priced at $15 (with free admission for students and children), can be conveniently purchased online at spencerdemocrats.org or by phone at (812) 660-9130. For those who prefer spontaneity, tickets will also be available at the door.