Charlie McDaniel Youth Camp, in partnership with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, is set to host an exciting adventure-filled week from June 10th to 14th at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. The camp, tailored for youths, aims to provide an immersive experience in outdoor activities while fostering important life skills.

With registration open to 40 Crawford County youth, eager participants can secure their spot for $125 per camper. Those interested can sign up at the Crawford County Judicial Plaza on May 3rd from 4 PM to 7 PM.

The camp days will be packed from 8 AM to 8 PM, with pick-up starting at 6 PM. Notably, Wednesday night promises a unique adventure as campers will spend the night in a cave, adding an extra thrill to the experience.

Activities throughout the week will include archery, hiking, survival skills training, caving, canoeing, various games, competitions, and first responder lessons. This comprehensive lineup ensures a blend of adventure, education, and fun.

For further information and updates, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.facebook.com/CharlieMcDanielYAC.