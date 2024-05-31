Excitement is building as the 42nd Annual WBDC Country Showdown presented by Mercy Urgent Care returns to the Jasper Arts Center on Friday, June 7th at 6:30pm E.S.T. Twelve acts from across the region are performing this year, with a few returning and some making their Showdown debut. Radio station WBDC is proud to once again be hosting Southern Indiana’s longest running country music talent search, with a chance for a local artist to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes.



The Country Showdown will be hosted this year by the WBDC Morning Show’s Ty and The Beezer. This year, the audience in attendance will be eligible to win for numerous door prizes including a 70” TV, Blackstone Grill, outdoor pizza over, diamond necklace, and more. No Fences: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute will also be entertaining the crowd and backing the contestants as the Country Showdown house band. The contestants taking the stage this year are:



Whiskey & Wine of Bloomfield, IN

Neil Allen of Bedford, IN

Margaret Moore of Jasper, IN

Charlie Archer of Dugger, IN

Jayla Harris of Petersburg, IN

Last Minute of Yorktown, IN

Nic Strain of Terre Haute, IN

Callie Grace of Jasper, IN

Doe Elliott of Hardingsburg, IN

Shelby Keeker of Otwell, IN

Rick LeDune of Spencer, IN

Jenna Rose of New Castle, IN





Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the WBDC Studios at 458 3rd Ave in Jasper during normal business hours for $15 dollars up until Noon on Friday, June 7th. WBDC is donating $2 from every advance ticket sold directly to the local non-profit Tri-CAP. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $20 dollars. Children 12 and under are FREE. The doors will open at 6:00pm on Friday and the Showdown will begin at 6:30pm.