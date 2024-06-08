The 42nd Annual WBDC Country Showdown, presented by Mercy Urgent Care, was held Friday Night, June 10, at the Jasper Arts Center. 12 outstanding artists from across the Hoosier state took the stage to try and win the long-standing talent search and walk away with a $1,000 prize.

The winner of the 42 Annual WBDC Country Showdown was the bluegrass band Last Minute consisting of Tyler Williams on lead guitar, Michael Slaven on stand-up bass, and Derek Carrera on banjo.

The artists were backed up by a new house band this year; No Fences: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band. The artists taking the stage on Friday night were:

Callie Grace from Jasper Indiana

Rick LeDune from Spencer Indiana

Jenna Rose from New Castle Indiana

Whiskey and Wine from Bloomfield Indiana

Charlie Archer from Dugger Indiana

Margaret Moore from Jasper Indiana

Shelby Keeker from Otwell Indiana

Neil Allen from Bedford Indiana

Doe Elliott from Hardingsburg Indiana

Last Minute from Yorktown Indiana

Jayla Harris from Petersburg Indiana

Nic Strain from Terre Haute Indiana

The 3rd Place Finisher was: Rick LeDune who walked away with a $100 cash prize.

The Runner-Up Finisher was: Jenna Rose who walked away with a $250 cash prize.

New this year was the People Choice Award which gave the audience the chance to pick a contest they felt had one of the best performances of the night. This award was won by Callie Grace from Jasper.

If you missed the WBDC Country Showdown we will be airing it on 18 WJTS on Thursday, June 20 at 8 PM and again on Sunday, June 23 at 2 PM and 6 PM respectively. You can also view the event on our 18 WJTS Youtube page after the initial TV airing.