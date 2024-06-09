Robert “Bob” Daunhauer, 64, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:49 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2024, at his home.

He was born November 11, 1959, in Huntingburg, to Paul Theodore and Mildred (Meyer) Daunhauer. Bob married Valerie Malan on September 17, 2007, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He was a Corvette enthusiast, loved spending time with Valerie and videotaping barrel races she was entered in. He enjoyed doing all kinds of projects at his home and shop and was lovingly called, “Bob the Builder”. He enjoyed working at Hopf Equipment and considered his coworkers his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Frank Daunhauer.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Daunhauer; four children, Nikki (Doug) Black, Jill (Bryan) Michel, Arlo Daunhauer, Bobbie ( Bob) Adkins; a sister, Rita (Gary) Wittman; a brother, Wayne Daunhauer; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Daunhauer; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Bob Daunhauer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., (9:00 a.m. CDT), Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Mary of Help of Christians Catholic Church, Parish of St. Francis of Assisi, Mariah Hill. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Fr. Ron Kreilein will celebrate the mass.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., EDT (2:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT) on Wednesday at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg and also one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com