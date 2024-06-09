Dana Marie Tretter, 55, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2024, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born April 1, 1969, in Huntingburg, to Robert and Marva (Dorsam) Stillwell. Dana was a graduate of Southridge High School and was a cheerleader for the ‘86/’87 Southridge’s state basketball team. She cheered as well during her college years at the University of Evansville and also studied at the University of Southern Indiana earning a degree in education. She married Mike Tretter on October 30, 1993, at Salem United Church of Christ. She was a teacher at Huntingburg Elementary but extended her love of teaching by serving the children of Salem Church, where she was a member, as a Sunday School Teacher and volunteer for VBS. Dana was an expert at scrapbooking and enjoyed antiquing. Most of all, she loved watching her son, Kade, motocross racing. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mark Stillwell; and her guardian who raised her and her sisters, Sandra Kemp.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Tretter; a son, Kade Tretter of Huntingburg; two sisters, Sherri Byers of Huntingburg, Terri (Brad) Munch of Haysville; half-siblings, Judy, Marsha, Joanie, Bobby; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dana Marie Tretter will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Salem United Church of Christ with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com