The Dairy Business Association is seeking leaders and industry experts to participate in the annual Dairy Strong conference, returning to Green Bay, Wisconsin, January 15th through 16th. This dairy-focused event will focus on Dairy’s Path Forward: Policies. Practices. Priorities.

The 2025 conference, to be held at the KI Convention Center, will allow farmers and industry leaders to hear from inspirational speakers, improve their business acumen through educational sessions, and network with the nation’s leading industry suppliers. Hundreds of dairy professionals and farmers from across the United States and other countries participate annually.

Proposals are now being accepted from all sources – individuals, companies, universities, organizations, and government agencies that would like to be involved in one of the following ways:

Sponsor a topic and a presenter of your choosing.

Sponsor a topic and collaborate with the conference organizer on the presenter.

Propose a topic/speaker without a corresponding sponsorship (non-profits or government agencies only).

To be considered, applications must be submitted on or before August 1st using their online form and should address a topic relevant to the conference focus: policy, sustainability, and the future of dairy.