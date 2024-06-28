Jeffrey L. Scott, age 62, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Jeff was born in Watseka, Illinois, on July 1, 1961, to Arnold and Mary Ellen (Brouillette) Scott.

He was a graduate of Perry Central High School.

He was self-employed and owned Scott Fiberglass.

Jeff enjoyed boating, spending time outdoors, and enjoyed making conversation.

Surviving is his life partner, Sandra Harder, Jasper, IN, step-son, Jay (Beth) Harder, Jasper, IN, step- grandson, Andrew Harder, six siblings, Jimmy (Sharon) Scott, Circleville, OH, David Scott, Troy, IN, Bill (Toni) Scott, Huntingburg, IN, Danny Scott, Madison, IN, Brenda Scott, Haubstadt, IN, and Pam (Wade) Easery, Haubstadt, IN, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A visitation for Jeffrey L. Scott will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A graveside service will follow the visitation at Alfordsville Christian Cemetery in Alfordsville, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

