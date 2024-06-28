Visit Dubois County, Inc. initiates the Dubois County Tourism Capital Improvement Fund (DCTCIF) program in which $100,000 will be awarded in the initial application cycles to fund capital improvement projects that aim to enhance and expand tourism in Dubois County.

This is a competitive, 1:1 matching grant with awarded amounts between $10,000 and $75,000 per project. Any and all entities are eligible to apply.

Preference will be given to larger-scale projects that have the greatest tourism impact.

All applications must be for capital projects only; they must be a tangible / physical venture and non-temporary. All projects must also be within Dubois County. No exceptions.

The DCTCIF information packet that details eligibility, scoring rubric, and additional parameters can be found here: DCTCIF Information Packet

After reviewing the DCTCIF information packet (above), applicants with eligible projects may apply for funds. Visit the DCTCIF webpage that links to the application: visitduboiscounty.com/dctcif

The goal of Visit Dubois County’s tourism efforts and projects are to increase visitor spend, bringing an economic boost to Dubois County communities from outside dollars. Through serving visitors and elevating experiences, they are serving the community as well.

“We are committed to creating a memory by demonstrating a welcoming spirit and sharing our passion for hospitality to all visitors exploring our heritage and attractions.”

For any questions regarding this or other tourism initiatives, contact Visit Dubois County via email at info@visitduboiscounty.com or call 800-968-4578.