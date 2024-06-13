The 31st annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation (DCHF) Golf Benefit is set to be held on Thursday, August 8th, at Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery.

The four-person scramble schedule will have check-in and lunch at 11 AM, announcements at 11:50 AM, a shotgun start at noon, and after play concludes there will be a reception featuring award presentations, pizza, and drinks.

Lunch will be served from 11 AM to noon and will include grilled marinated turkey strips, potato salad or chips, baked beans, and hot dogs. Each golfer will get one lunch ticket, however, golfers can invite guests to join them for lunch for $10 per person.

The cost to participate is $150 per golfer. Registration fees include the use of the range, green fees, a golf cart (one per two players), free snacks and beverages on the course (on Holes #2, 8, 13, and 16), and one lunch per golfer.

This tournament features a Games Package that includes many fun games and prizes that can be added to any individual golfer’s entry into the scramble at $15, or $50 for a team of four golfers, including:

Mulligans – One Mulligan is provided to each golfer with a Games Package. Mulligans may be used on any shot. Players are on the honor system regarding the use of the Mulligans. Mulligans cannot be used for any contests or games.

Pre-game Putting Challenge – One team is randomly chosen to participate prior to the shotgun start. One player must draw out a handicap to putt. Each team member has one chance to make a putt. If any player from the chosen team makes the putt, the team wins prizes.

Corn Hole Challenge on Hole #2 – Each team must select one player from their team to get three corn hole bags through the board to win a prize.

Closest to the Pin at Hole #8 – The player who is closest to the pin on the first shot wins a prize.

Sink Hole on Hole #11 – Every golfer who donates $100 or more before teeing off at this hole has a chance to win ½ of the money raised on #11 if they sink a "hole-in-one" on this hole.

Loop Hole on Hole #13 – Any player to get all three golf "bolas" to wrap around the ladder rungs wins a prize.

Longest Drive on Hole #15 – The player with the longest drive on the #15's fairway wins a prize.

Swimming Hole on Hole #16 – All players who chip two balls into the pool get a prize.

Longest Putt on Hole #18 – The player with the longest putt wins a prize.

List the Sponsor Drawing – Teams that correctly identify the most sponsor signage displayed will be entered in a drawing. Each member of the winning team in the drawing will receive a prize.

50/50 Drawing – Tickets for the 50/50 will be sold during check-in, play on the course, and the reception. The winner will be drawn during the reception and must be present to win.

Registration for the event is now open. To register, visit https://dchosp.co/24golf. The event is a fundraiser for the DCHF.

Sponsorships are available for this event. Opportunities include:

Presenting Sponsor: Home Building Savings Bank

Home Building Savings Bank Platinum Sponsor: $3,500 Six tournament players with Games Package for each golfer Signage with the company logo on the course or an opportunity to be on the course throughout the event Logo on tournament promotional materials if logo provided to DCH prior to 7/16 Logo and web link on the DCH website Opportunity to provide gifts in goody bags Social media postings leading up to the event Recognition during awards

$3,500 Gold Sponsor: $2,500 Four tournament players with Games Package for each golfer Signage with the company logo on the course or an opportunity to be on the course throughout the event Logo and web link on the DCH website Logo on tournament promotional materials if logo provided to DCH prior to 7/16 Opportunity to provide gifts in goody bags Social media postings leading up to the event Recognition during awards

$2,500 Lunch Sponsor: $1,500 Two tournament players with Games Package for each golfer Signage with company logo at lunch Logo and web link on the DCH website Logo on tournament promotional materials if logo provided to DCH prior to 7/16 Opportunity to provide gifts in goody bags Social media postings leading up to the event Recognition during awards

$1,500 Golf Cart Sponsor: $1,000 Company logo on all golf carts Logo and web link on the DCH website Opportunity to provide gifts in goody bags Recognition during awards

$1,000 Prize Sponsor: $500 Signage on the prize table Recognition during awards

$500 Tee Sponsor: $300 Signage at the tee box Recognition during awards

$300

For more information, contact Steiner at asteiner@dchosp.org or (812) 254-8858.