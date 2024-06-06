The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) reminds businesses, local governments, solid waste management districts, higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations to submit grant proposals to the Indiana Recycling Market Development Program (RMDP) by the June 13, 2024, deadline.

Projects should demonstrate sustainability, an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and how grant money can be used to boost recycling in Indiana through expanded markets, manufacturing capacity and job creation.

Eligible proposals must show economic impact outreach, education efforts to increase increased public awareness, and at least one of the following:

An increase in the amount of recyclable material collected or used;

A reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal;

Improved partnerships with communities.

Grant amounts range from $50,000 to $500,000. A 50% match is required. RMDP grants are administered through IDEM. Final funding determinations will be made by the Recycling Market Development Board this fall.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and project guidelines, or to apply, visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/recycling-market-development-program. Additional help is available by calling 800-988-7901 or emailing RMDPGrants@idem.IN.gov.

About the Recycling Market Development Program: The Recycling Market Development Program operates under the Recycling Market Development Board as established by IC 4-23-5.5. The grant money for the program comes from the Recycling Promotion and Assistance Fund, an account generated by a per-ton fee on solid waste disposed at Indiana landfills. The fund supports source reduction, reuse, recycling and composting to prevent solid waste from permanent disposal.

About IDEM: IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.