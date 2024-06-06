The Southeast Dubois School Board met Wednesday evening holding a brief, but informational, meeting. The meeting consisted of a progress report of construction at Cedar Crest Intermediate and the Forest Park track and field track, several resignations, approval of donations and more.

Crews working at CCI are moving at a fast past with the finished project in the near future. A new track is being put in place at the Forest Park track and field due to the underlying structure being in poor condition.

The School Board has approved the resignations of the following staff members:

Sarah Beck as a teacher at Ferdinand Elementary

Eric Obermeyer as a teacher at Forest Park and Cedar Crest

Delaney Rasche as a teacher at Forest Park

Noah Fleck as 6th grade basketball coach

Kyle Schlachter as junior high student council advisor

Allie Robertson as assistant softball coach

A charitable donation has been given to Forest Park Athletics for a Mental Training Plan pilot program. This program instructed by a mental training coach is designed for mental work for athletes to learn how to balance their athletics and other aspects of their lives. $600 has been donated by the Christoper and Dawn Tretter Charitable Fund for this program. The Mental Training program has been awarded to the boy’s baseball team and the girl’s volleyball team.

The meeting ended with a shoutout to track stars Riley Hinson (pole vault) and Aaron Beckman (discus) for qualifying and representing Forest Park at the State track meet this year.

The meeting was concluded by recognizing Forest Park as the Digital Learning Grant recipient, receiving $35,041.23 in grant funds. The next Southeast School Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.