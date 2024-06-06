Emergencies can strike at any time, and it’s crucial to have a dedicated, portable emergency supply kit for each family member, including pets. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is urging residents to take action to prepare for any potential disasters. To ensure the safety of individuals and families, the department recommends creating disaster kits designed to last for three days. This preparation is essential because it may take emergency personnel up to three days to reach affected areas.

Disaster Kit Essentials

Water: Store at least one gallon of water per person per day, totaling at least three gallons per person for three days. This supply is crucial for drinking and sanitation needs. Consider storing extra water if the weather is hot or if there are children, nursing mothers, or individuals with health issues in the household.

Food: Stock a three-day supply of non-perishable food items that require no refrigeration or preparation. Suitable options include protein bars, canned meats, dry cereal, dry milk, peanut butter, baby formula (if needed), and crackers.

First Aid Kit: Ensure your kit includes basic medical supplies to handle minor injuries and illnesses during an emergency.

Other Supplies: Pack tools, supplies, and clothing to last for several days. Remember that there may be no electricity, so prioritize items that do not require power, such as a flashlight and a battery-powered radio.

Learn more about disaster preparedness by visiting getprepared.in.gov