The RWB Music Festival is thrilled to announce its exciting new partnership with Destination Huntingburg’s 4th Friday’s event series in Huntingburg, promising a weekend filled with outstanding country music and vibrant community activities. Scheduled for August 23-24, this collaboration is set to provide an unforgettable experience for country music lovers and local residents alike, all weekend long!

The RWB Music Festival, renowned for showcasing some of the best talents in country music, will enhance the already vibrant atmosphere of 4th Fridays, a FREE monthly event that celebrates local entertainment, family fun & delicious food trucks. This partnership allows for country music’s rising star, Drew Baldridge, to perform as headliner on Friday night. Currently with his hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” at #18 on Country Countdown USA, Baldridge will take the stage on Friday in Market Street Park after Haley Payne, a Kentucky native kicks off the weekend opening at the 4th Fridays event. Payne is a CMA Member; a finalist in the 2022 International Songwriting Competition and has been spotlighted on CMT.com, The Country Network, and many more country music platforms.

4th Fridays in Huntingburg has become a family-friendly staple in the community, drawing crowds to its monthly events that feature local music, kids inflatables & a variety of food trucks. This partnership with the RWB Music Festival is expected to amplify the event’s appeal, drawing visitors from across the region to come a day early, book a hotel room and make an entire weekend out of it.

“We are excited to bring the RWB Music Festival to Huntingburg and partner with 4th Fridays,” said Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events. “This collaboration allows us to create a dynamic weekend that celebrates the best of country music and the local community.” said Yearby.

Friday night offers just a small sip of what is to be expected on Saturday, August 24th at the Red, White, and Brauen Music Festival taking place at Huntingburg’s League Stadium with a power-packed lineup. Multi-platinum Country Star, Trace Adkins, will headline the 4th Annual event. The Kentucky Headhunters, War Hippies, and Tyler Reese Tritt complete the lineup, making it one of Southern Indiana’s music festivals you will not want to miss.

Make plans for a weekend getaway to Dubois County to experience country music at its best! For a listing of these events and more, go to visitduboiscounty.com. To learn more about Destination Huntingburg and the 4th Fridays event series, go to destinationhuntingburg.com. To purchase tickets for the RWB Music Festival, visit rwbmusicfestival.com.