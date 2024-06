The Dubois County Art Guild will unveil their 56th summer show on Thursday, June 6th, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. A public reception will take place from 5-7 PM on opening day, with awards being presented at 5:30 PM.

The exhibition will run from June 6th through August 25th, showcasing a diverse range of artworks from local artists. Art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the opening reception and enjoy the display throughout the summer.