Ronald L. Bowling, age 79, of Jasper, passed away at 11:35 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Serenity Springs Northwood in Jasper.

He was born May 18, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Ezekiel and Dortha (McPherson) Bowling; and married Karen Elaine Marsh on February 23, 1965 in Laurel, Indiana. Ronald was a police officer for over 35 years, retiring as the Chief of Police for the Huntingburg City Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Elaine Bowling; and by two brothers, Zeke and Bobby Bowling.

He is survived by three children, Rhonda (Daniel) Hill of Huntingburg, Kimberly Masterson of Huntingburg and Richard “Rick” Bowling of Flora, Indiana; two siblings, Jody (Al) Abshear and Mike (Diane) Bowling; and by twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ronald L. Bowling will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Ron Drew will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com