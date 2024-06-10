The Huntingburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that the Huntingburg City Lake Boat Ramp will close on Friday, June 14th.

This closure is to allow for Annual Pump Testing.

An annual service pump test is a documented procedure to prove your apparatus can perform at its rated capacity from the draft. The chassis drivetrain, pump, pump transmission, and associated plumbing are run through a progressive series of tests that are designed to prove the system is in sound working order.

Pump testing is an integral and vital part of apparatus safety and maintenance and is key to properly maintaining the equipment, identifying deterioration of the pump or impairments to the water supply before they develop into bigger problems.