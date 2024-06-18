The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has forecast an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for Thursday, June 20, 2024, in four Indiana regions.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange) in the following areas:

Central/East Central Indiana , including the cities of: Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond and all other cities within the area.

, including the cities of: Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond and all other cities within the area. Southeast Indiana , including the cities of: Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles and all other cities within the area.

, including the cities of: Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles and all other cities within the area. Southwest Indiana , including the cities of: Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes and all other cities within the area.

, including the cities of: Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes and all other cities within the area. Western/West Central Indiana, including the cities of: Crawfordsville, Covington, Delphi, Fowler, Greencastle, Lafayette, Newport, Monticello, Spencer, Sullivan, Terre Haute and all other cities within the area.

Continuing high temperatures that are expected to reach the lower 90’s, along with modest humidity, may lead to ozone levels that reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) in those regions. IDEM forecasted Air Quality Action Days indicate anticipated higher levels of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter only. Other factors may affect overall air quality.

Hoosiers can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to:

View air quality information for all Indiana counties, including a state map of affected counties;

Learn more about Air Quality Action Days and recommended actions;

Learn more about ozone and fine particulate matter; and

Sign up for air quality alerts.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date. Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.