Join Jasper Community Arts in celebrating The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Event in the Atrium in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the anniversary of June 19, 1865, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States!

The afternoon event, in collaboration with The Jasper Public Library, will feature multiple booths represented by community members and organizations focusing on historical figures, events, and activities.

Community organizations joining the event this year are:

Jasper Community Arts

Jasper Public Library

Vincennes University Jasper

Purdue Extension

Mentors for Youth

Girl Scouts

Local Health Care providers

Local Educators

Dubois County PRIDE

Jasper Jaycees

Parents Supporting Education

Survivors of Suicide

ONE-Dubois County

Crisis Connection

Community CHEW

Dubois County Human Society

The event will feature delicious soul food samplings, community booths, live music, poetry reading, arts and crafts, trivia, story reading, activities, and games. The event is an Open House, family-friendly, open to all ages, and FREE!

For more information, please call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is supported in part by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts