Continuing a beloved annual tradition, MasterBrand has awarded scholarships to a select group of high school seniors who are dependents of MasterBrand associates in the United States and Canada. These $1,000 scholarships, renewable for up to three additional years, support these outstanding students as they pursue higher education in trade schools and colleges.

As in previous years, the recipients were chosen by an independent third-party organization based on their community involvement, extracurricular activities, and academic achievements.

The 2024 scholarship recipients are:

Aubree Booher (Centerville, IN): Daughter of Brandi Booher, based in Indiana. Aubree, a senior at Centerville Sr High School, plans to study Elementary Education at Ball State University.

Kailey Campbell (Sioux Falls, SD): Daughter of Chad Campbell, who works at the Sioux Falls facility. Kailey, a senior at Roosevelt High School, plans to study Chemical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Farrah Childress (Lebanon, OH): Daughter of Joshua Childress, based in Ohio. Farrah, a homeschooled senior, plans to study Business at Brigham Young University.

Johanna Davis (Henderson, KY): Stepdaughter of Steven Lamble from the Ferdinand, IN facility. Johanna, a senior at Henderson County High School, plans to study Nursing at the University of Evansville.

Hayden Foulks (Reidsville, NC): Son of Kevin Foulks from the Liberty, NC facility. Hayden, a senior at Community Baptist School, plans to study Nursing at Rockingham Community College.

Nakaia Little (Tell City, IN): Daughter of Tally Little from the Ferdinand, IN facility. Nakaia, a senior at Cannelton Elementary & High School, plans to study Psychology at Indiana State University.

Nicole Lofland (Bethany, IL): Daughter of Miranda Lofland from the Arthur, IL facility. Nicole, a senior at Sullivan High School, plans to study Astrophysics at Eastern Illinois University.

Ava Meyer (Jasper, IN): Stepdaughter of Laura Meyer from the Ferdinand, IN facility. Ava, a senior at Jasper High School, plans to study Political Science at Indiana University.

Madison Northcutt (Buford, GA): Daughter of Paul Northcutt, based in Georgia. Madison, a senior at Mill Creek High School, plans to study Nursing at Georgia College & State University.

Maggie Pritts (Macon, IL): Daughter of Scott Pritts from the Arthur, IL facility. Maggie, a senior at Meridian High School, plans to study Biomedical Engineering at Iowa State University.

Serenity Schepers (Ferdinand, IN): Daughter of Jamie LeClere from the Jasper, IN office. Serenity, a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School, plans to study Mortuary Science at Vincennes University.

Avari Schneider (Ferdinand, IN): Daughter of Brett Schneider from the Ferdinand, IN facility. Avari, a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School, plans to study Nursing at Western Kentucky University.

Brooke Spencer (Picton, Ontario): Daughter of Morgan Spencer, based in Canada. Brooke, a senior at Prince Edward Collegiate Institute, plans to study Business at Queen's University.

(Picton, Ontario): Daughter of Morgan Spencer, based in Canada. Brooke, a senior at Prince Edward Collegiate Institute, plans to study Business at Queen’s University. Emma Wedeking (Greene, IA): Daughter of Holly Wedeking from the Waterloo, IA facility. Emma, a senior at North Butler Jr/Sr High School, plans to study Agricultural Education at North Iowa Area Community College.

MasterBrand is proud to support the academic journeys of these remarkable students and looks forward to their future accomplishments.