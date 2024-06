This summer, Jasper Community Arts is giving kids in grades 1-3 a fun and friendly introduction to music theory, covering notes, clefs, counting, and more. The workshop will be led by instructor Raphaela Schaick.

The workshop will take place Mon-Fri, June 17-21 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, Flex A.

Cost: $30 per participating childYou can Register online at jasperarts.org/workshops or call 812-482-3070.