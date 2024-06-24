Beginning Monday, July 8, hunters can apply for reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

The online application method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. More specific hunt information for individual properties can be found at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

Dove hunts on Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs):

Atterbury FWA

Deer Creek FWA

Goose Pond FWA

Jasper Pulaski FWA

Kingsbury FWA

Pigeon River FWA

Wilbur Wright FWA

Deer hunts on National Wildlife Refuges:

Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge: firearms, archery, and primitive muzzleloader deer

Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge: youth deer

Youth deer hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

Bartholomew County

Cass County

Greene County

Harrison County

LaPorte County

Sullivan County

Scott County

Archery deer hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

Bartholomew County

Cass County

Harrison County

LaPorte County

Sullivan County

Scott County

Small game hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

Bartholomew County

Harrison County

Scott County

Teal and early goose hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

Bartholomew County

Dekalb County

Sullivan County

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.

More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.