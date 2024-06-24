Latest News

Beginning Monday, July 8, hunters can apply for reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

The online application method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. More specific hunt information for individual properties can be found at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

Dove hunts on Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs): 

  • Atterbury FWA
  • Deer Creek FWA
  • Goose Pond FWA
  • Jasper Pulaski FWA
  • Kingsbury FWA
  • Pigeon River FWA
  • Wilbur Wright FWA

Deer hunts on National Wildlife Refuges: 

  • Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge: firearms, archery, and primitive muzzleloader deer
  • Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge: youth deer

Youth deer hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

  • Bartholomew County
  • Cass County
  • Greene County
  • Harrison County
  • LaPorte County
  • Sullivan County 
  • Scott County

Archery deer hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

  • Bartholomew County
  • Cass County
  • Harrison County
  • LaPorte County
  • Sullivan County
  • Scott County

Small game hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

  • Bartholomew County 
  • Harrison County
  • Scott County

Teal and early goose hunts on Indiana Private Land Access (IPLA) sites in the following counties:

  • Bartholomew County
  • Dekalb County
  • Sullivan County

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.

More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

