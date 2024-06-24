In a post made to the Jasper Police Department Facebook Page, it was announced Jasper Police Department School Resource Officers Jason Knies and Brian Lampert were recently accepted into the Department of Homeland Security – Federal Law Enforcement Training Center Active Shooter Threat Tactics Program (ASTTP).

This program is a dynamic, hands-on training program designed to equip law enforcement officers and agents with the knowledge and skills required to successfully end an active threat event. The ASTTP prepares officers to employ Active Shooter Threat Tactics through dynamic, interactive drills and scenario-based training.

Officers Knies and Lampert completed the program and were evaluated on their ability to perform skills and tactics in the role of a responding officer. Both officers successfully completed ASTTP on June 14th, 2024.

Lieutenant Dave Burger recognized officers Knies and Lampert for their continued dedication to the safety of the children in our community in the Facebook post.