Daviess Community Hospital Police Department Captain Jacob Sims, left, stands with Chief Caleb Lankford following his graduation ceremony from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Daviess Community Hospital Chief of Police Caleb Lankford of Washington graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Plainfield on Friday, June 21. His graduation marks a significant step in enhancing the security of Daviess Community Hospital.

“I am deeply honored and proud to have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy,” Lankford said. “This experience has been incredibly rewarding and has further equipped me with the knowledge and skills necessary to serve and protect our hospital and community with the highest standards of law enforcement. I am grateful for the support from my leaders and colleagues at Daviess Community Hospital and look forward to applying what I have learned to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. Thank you all for your unwavering encouragement and support.”

In September 2023, the Daviess Community Hospital Board unanimously approved a security plan for the hospital that includes sending all hospital security officers to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to complete Tier 2 Basic Training.

During the 10 week course, officers learn a variety of subjects, including:

Dynamics of crowd control

Characteristics of armed individuals

Persons with mental illness

Traffic law

Evidence collection

Active shooters

Firearms

Vehicle crash investigations

“”On behalf of the entire hospital staff, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Caleb Lankford. This achievement is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” said Daviess Community Hospital Chief Financial Officer April Settles. “We are incredibly proud to have such a distinguished leader in our midst and look forward to his continued contributions to our hospital’s security and our community’s safety. Congratulations, Chief Lankford!”

All members of the Daviess Community Hospital Police Department have graduated from the ILEA. They are: