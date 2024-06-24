Kimball International has announced its new Quick Delivery program that delivers products in 12 days or less. The program includes the most popular products from Kimball, National, Etc., and Interwoven brands.

With an extensive offering of seating, lounges, desks, workstations, storage, tables, pods, and accessories in the program, customers don’t need to compromise what they want in order to get products quickly.

The program also includes a wide range of products that are ideal for the workplace, education, and healthcare environments, as well as a variety of surface materials and options.

All of their wood seating finishes and thread options are in the program along with the most popular casegoods wood finishes, plastic seating colors, and woodgrain and solid laminates. Also unique to Kimball International’s program, an extensive list of textiles that range from Grade 1 to Grade 7, with over 15 patterns to choose from in all available colorways is offered.

For more information visit: kimballinternational.com/quick-delivery.html