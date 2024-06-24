Darlene Lydia (Tormohlen) Smith passed away peacefully at 3:15 am on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Willowdale Nursing Home in Dale, Indiana. She was surrounded by family.

Born September 25, 1943, to Albert and Louise (Weitkamp) Tormohlen, Darlene was a beloved mom of four girls and grandmother to eighteen. She was a cheerleader and majorette at Holland High School and in midlife became an adored caregiver to many children beside her own. She was always tapping her feet to classic country and gospel music, took every occasion to laugh, and found great joy in celebrating the holidays with her beloved family.



Darlene was preceded in death by her daughter Natalie Jo Smith, parents Albert and Louise Tormohlen, and siblings Annette Kahle, Gene Tormohlen, and Betty Wenzel.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Dave Smith of Holland, daughter Nannette Jones (Andy) of Jasper, daughter Nicole (Nicki) Murphy (Kevin) of Louisville, and Nena Dwyer (Scott) of Huntingburg, as well as her sister Phyllis (Duffy) Luker of Holland. She leaves behind nine adored grandchildren Mallory Bolin (Dustin) of Jasper, Aaron Fuhs (Leanne) of Noblesville, Hannah Vollmer (Heath) of Jasper, Katelyn Ruanto (Jovie) of Louisville; Ellie Murphy, Finn Murphy, and Anna Murphy of Louisville; and James Dwyer and Jack Dwyer of Huntingburg; two step grandsons, Andrew Jones (Chasity) of Birdseye and Jay Jones of Orlando Florida; and nine great-grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.



The family graciously thanks the staff of Willowdale Nursing Home, Dr. Ryan Flamion and his associates, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care.



Visitation will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2024, with the funeral held at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Park. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com