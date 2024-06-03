Early Friday morning, May 31st, Tell City Police stopped a vehicle for speeding, driving left of center, and failing to stop at a stop sign on State Road 66 in Tell City. Trooper Teresa Bowling arrived to assist with the driver, Steven Dunn. Trooper Bowling spoke to Dunn and Dunn showed visible signs of impairment. Dunn was transported to Perry Memorial Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance. Dunn was arrested and transported to the Perry County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Steven C. Dunn, 30, Hawesville, KY

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Teresa Bowling

Assisting Agency – Tell City Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law